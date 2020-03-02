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Audiobook: The Monita Secreta (aka: Secret instructions of the Jesuits)
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Audiobook: The Monita Secreta (aka: Secret instructions of the Jesuits)

The Monita Secreta, aka: Secret Instructions of the Jesuits is a Revision of a translation published in London in the year 1723 by John Walthoe.

This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important, and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work was reproduced from the original artifact, and remains as true to the original work as possible. Therefore, you will see the original copyright references, library stamps (as most of these works have been housed in our most important libraries around the world), and other notations in the work.

This work is in the public domain in the United States of America, and possibly other nations. Within the United States, you may freely copy and distribute this work, as no entity (individual or corporate) has a copyright on the body of the work.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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free speechjesuitjesuitsaudiobookmonita secretathe secret instructions of the jesuits
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