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Sharia Law is Here; Women gets Promoted at Cambridge Uni after Tweeting "White Lives Don't Matter"
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81 views • January 30, 2021
Sharia Law Distinguishes between the affiliation and religion of the perpetrator of the crime and the victim when deciding punishment. With Cambridge professors receiving promotions while tweeting out purely racist thoughts, and Jordan Peterson's Fellowship being rescinded by the University of Cambridge for absolutely zero, we are seeing sharia being openly embraced by western institutions. Justice is no longer blind.
#sharialaw #cambridge #jordanpeterson
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#sharialaw #cambridge #jordanpeterson
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