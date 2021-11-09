Warning! Please Do Not Take the Covid Shot

Why is the Covid Shot Dangerous? Please watch this! Covid Shots Cause Illness and Parasites in People (Part two)

I quote from Dr Ariyana Love: "The Adenovirus 5 vector enters and targets the Bronchial epithelial cells (which is the lungs) deleting the E3, E4 genes to intentionally create long term Auto Immunity, which is AIDS. The deletion of the E3 gene-it generates the braine and it induces dementia. It causes gradual loss of memory and judgement and the ability to function.

Marburg is ecoli bacteria And what they are doing is they are using funguses and other bacteria--what they are doing is they are genetically modifying a chimpanzee with humans. They are making a cross/a clone species and then they infect it with something and then they take the rotting flesh tissue from this monstrosity and it's a Hodge Podge of these things-there are no viruses whatsoever, they just call it that. It is a diversion; to divert our attention from the reality that this is made with Bacteria and especially Ecoli which is deadly to 36 percent of people exposed to it. So they are deleting people's genes. They are deleting people's intelligence. They are deleting our own bodies defense to repair itself. And also the deletion of the genes affects the moisture producing glands of your boyd, which leads to coagulation and blood clotting.

This is how they are doing it; it is from gene deletion. It also alters the cell signaling pathways and of course suppresses the immune system, and then people will have chronic respiratory and covi-like symptoms.

The loss of these genes also induces Epstein Bar(which is the number one listed side affect) of the vaccine injury in children.

So big Pharma is claiming that they are immunizing against EBOLA, but what they are doing is INFECTING people and TRANSFECTING people's cells so that their own cells will continuously reproduce this pathogen, this deadly pathogen and make them contagious to others.

All the shots have the same base putrid plasmids like Ecoli in all the shots.

They are not immunizing against anything.

This is the big lie.

They are producing infection, and they are making people contagious to each other. Take anything natural to kill parasites.Because they are not using viruses, but parasites to infect people. Chimeric and transgenic parasites that carry these pathogens. So take anything that kills parasites."