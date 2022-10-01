Hurricane Ian, was H.A.A.R.P. involved?

In this discussion we will explore the idea of whether the storm was created using equipment that was developed during the project H.A.A.R.P. experiments, and I am going to share a episode of Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory, which is entitled H.A.A.R.P., which goes in great details in exposing what H.A.A.R.P. was all about in their trying to find ways to program people with radio waves, but also found out how to create whether.





References:

- Situation Update, Sep 30, 2022 - Weather weapons targeting human infrastructure to achieve Extinction Level Event (ELE):

https://www.brighteon.com/a3254ef8-9b9e-4aa1-a760-d911f232918f

- Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory: Episode - H.A.A.R.P.