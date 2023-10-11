Palestinian ambassador for the United Nations addressed the international community and asked them to take responsibility and step into the picture to put and end to the slaughter of the Palestian people and send urgent humanitarian aid to avoid a looming catastrophe, the Palestian National Authority is working for a cease fire and the reopening of the Egyptian border to allow humanitarian aid in the Gaza strip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.