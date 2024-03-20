Turbo Force (1991, Arcade)

Turbo Force is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Video System and Minakuchi Engineering, and published by Video System. It was only released in the arcades.

You take control of flying car with jet engines and energy weapons. Up to three players can play in co-op.

You have only a single main weapon in the game and no secondary weapons. Your weapon will be upgrade if you collect a P symbol, but will get weaker (I'm not sure do to overuse or simply time). You can upgrade/ recharge your weapon several times by collecting P symbols. Power-ups are reveiled by killing flashing enemies or destroying certain objects. The only other power-up is a lightning with a questionnaire. It will either trigger a shower of shots over the screen which will damage all enemies, or give you energy shields surrounding your ship for a time.