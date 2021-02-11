Biden’s Order Blocked Again by Texas Judge; Democrats Propose $3,000 Child Tax Credit | NTD

00:00​ Texas Blocks Deportation Freeze Until Feb. 23

After Biden issued a 100-day freeze on deportations at the Southern border, a Texas judge is blocking the move for two more weeks.



00:31​ Hackers Try to Poison Florida Town’s Water

Hackers attempted to poison people in a small Florida town. They broke into a water treatment plant's computer system, trying to add a dangerous chemical to the water supply.



01:48​ Nearly 1.5M Signatures for Recall Newsom

California’s recall Governor Newsom grassroots movement is dashing to its finish line. With close to 1.5 million signatures collected as of this week, the campaign manager told NTD that it will come through in the next few weeks.



04:16​ Democrats Propose $3K Child Tax Credit

Democrats are proposing an addition to Biden's near 2 trillion dollar pandemic relief package. It would give families thousands of dollars in child tax credits. NTD's Christina Kim speaks to a welfare expert about the proposal.



07:00​ New Bill to Ban Visas for CCP, PLA Members

A new bill in Congress is aiming to stop intellectual property theft by the Chinese communist regime. It will ban senior Chinese Communist Party members from entering the US.