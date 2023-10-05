Create New Account
"How we'll live in 2030: Will there come a time when we never need to leave the house?"
channel image
The Prisoner
8784 Subscribers
Shop now
195 views
Published Yesterday

In a video titled "How we'll live in 2030: Will there come a time when we never need to leave the house?", the Telegraph primes the normies for life in their new "smart" open air prison cities, as intended by the UN's 2030 agenda. All presented as a wonderful utopian paradise, of course.

F@ck the NWO!

Source @The Daily Telegraph viaWide Awake Media

Keywords
unnwowho2030wef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket