Joe Kirby's Personal Christian Testimony

(This provocative Joe Kirby of presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
248,525 views (YouTube) Dec 19, 2020
Joe Kirby from OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES shares his testimony and how Jesus saved him and transformed him into a born again, Spirit-filled Christian, and how sudden cardiac death syndrome brought him to saving faith.
Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.