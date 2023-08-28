Create New Account
Barrabas or Bar Abba? Insurrection or Resurrection?
Congregation of YHWH Jerusalem
Do you want the insurrection or the resurrection? Are you an ambassador of this world or His Kingdom?

Similar videos like this as well as other resources on the good news of the Kingdom can be found at: http://www.coyhwh.com/ 

