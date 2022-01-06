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Jab-Injured Pilot Speaks Out Pilot Blacks Out Mid-Air, Bioweapon Shot Tearing Lives Apart
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234 views • January 06, 2022
The Stew Peters Show
Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vs048b-jab-injured-pilot-speaks-out-pilot-blacks-out-mid-air-bioweapon-shot-tearin.html
Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vs048b-jab-injured-pilot-speaks-out-pilot-blacks-out-mid-air-bioweapon-shot-tearin.html
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