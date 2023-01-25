E12 of The Jim Gale Show: Freedom, Music & Sky Featuring Mike Winner

In this episode, guest Mike Winner, a creative entrepreneur, freedom movement and community leader, professional DJ, and nature lover, inspires us with the power within to create anew.

Sharing a multiple of projects in which he is passionately involved, Mike explains how creativity leads us to a life of greater freedom, expanded possibilities and fulfillment on all levels. He is adamant about more of us taking a leadership role, and then extending ourselves in service to others.

Some topics covered in this interview:

–Digital sovereignty and open-source technology, with a focus on Qortal, a unique, blockchain-based, community-driven decentralized infrastructure platform that is:

• “A parallel system” separate from the worldwide web.

• Focused on the non-aggressive principle of “doing no harm.”

• Creates privacy and community forums.

• Based on a “slow technology concept,” which values relationships in a digital space..





–The “programming” in traditional schools which quelches children’s creativity.

–Conscious parenting and homeschooling, with a recommendation to learn about raising children for a life of unlimited possibilities through the work of Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan at https://www.dredithubuntu.com/luminous.html.

–Music and Sky festivals designed to bring everybody together to celebrate life, and connect kindred spirits in truth, love and freedom, through an immersive wellness cultural experience, situated outside in the beauty of nature. They are participatory events for thoughtful/conscious family and individuals to interact and gain holistic lessons and skills.





About Mike Winner:

Mike Winner is an independent producer and developer with a diverse background in technology, entertainment, live events and innovative new media. He also has been a professional DJ for over 20 years, having played with some of the biggest names in the electronic dance music scene.

After graduating from the University of Santa Barbara in 2000, Mike began exploring alternative systems for the betterment of mankind. He made it his mission to bring game changing technology, entertainment and health sovereignty to the public. This led him to co-found the innovative health co-op Alfa Vedic, the next-generation blockchain project, QORTAL and the health and freedom festival, Music and Sky.





Follow Mike:

Telegram @avwarrior

Follow Alfa Vedic on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alfavedic

Websites:

https://alfavedic.com

https://qortal.org

https://musicandsky.com





Food Forest Abundance:

Website: https://foodforestabundance.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodForestAbundance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodforestabundance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAbundance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/food-forest-abundance/

The Jim Gale Show Podcast: https://linktr.ee/jimgaleshow

Produced by: https://socialchameleon.us