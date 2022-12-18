Even more details on the mark of the Beast

Scriptural description of the mark of the beast. The Greek gives a lot of definition on this. The Bible is amazing, truth. God does not disappoint he is very definitive on what the mark of the beast is. Please watch. As an addendum the Greek word to write is graphene. Compare with strongs 1125 this is related to Strongs 5480 and 5482. Graphene is in the shots. Note Strongs 1125 write, in Greek time used fluid or ink, 5482 stake rampart to break through a defense. I think this is pretty convincing evidence.