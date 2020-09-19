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Urgent: Dont choke your chicken...hahaha. An introduction for mostly ladies, and feminine men.
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9 views • September 19, 2020
8th in a series of 9. This is where the rubber meets the road. The men separated fromn the boys, the sheep from the goats, and the wheat from the tares. Indeed a message from Jesus Christ using many of His words. God NEVER gave nor will He give women authority over men in scripture. Be set FREE!
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