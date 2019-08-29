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This Hilarious Weed Ad Is Mocking Big Pharma
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1076 views • August 29, 2019
This isn't another prescription drug ad — it's an ad for a marijuana delivery service.
"Sometimes you need cannabis" says the YouTube-only ad, which quickly turns humorous. The parody is a shot at America's pharmaceutical companies, which, unlike weed dispensaries, can advertise on television.
Only the U.S. and New Zealand allow prescription drug ads to reach the airwaves; the rest of the world has banned them in all forms. But it's a different story for legalized recreational drugs, which, like tobacco ads, can't be broadcast. That's why you won't see a Marlboro man — or a weed man — any time soon.
"Sometimes you need cannabis" says the YouTube-only ad, which quickly turns humorous. The parody is a shot at America's pharmaceutical companies, which, unlike weed dispensaries, can advertise on television.
Only the U.S. and New Zealand allow prescription drug ads to reach the airwaves; the rest of the world has banned them in all forms. But it's a different story for legalized recreational drugs, which, like tobacco ads, can't be broadcast. That's why you won't see a Marlboro man — or a weed man — any time soon.
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