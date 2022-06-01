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GoreOtUma-The Hosts of Pestilence ГореОтУма-Хозяевам Мора
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43 views • June 01, 2022
Lyrics
GoreOtUma-The Hosts of Pestilence
So you have already poisoned all of nature
And so you have already sheltered all the weather
Don't make Goo Don't wear a muzzle
The mortuary guards were completely blown away
Chorus
Gather friends gather
Even if your king is evil
Smile friends smile
Before God they are a complete zero
And all your reproaches
And all your hints will leave you
At the burnt forest
It's an ode to aphids It's an ode
to the hosts of pestilence
Traitors to God
Freedom Killers
Punishers of Rock
The hosts of pestilence
Mud Makers
People are having a nightmare
Their commanders are rats
And foxes in uniforms
Gather friends gather
Even if your king is evil
Smile friends smile
Before God they are a complete zero
And all your reproaches
And all your hints will leave you
At the broken forest
It's an ode to aphids It's an ode
to the hosts of pestilence
Текст Песни
ГореОтУма-Хозяевам Мора
Итак всю природу вы уже отравили
И так всю погоду вы уже приютили
Не делайте Жижу не носите намордник
Совсем снесло крышу зранителям моргов
Припев
Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь
Даже если король у вас злой
Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь
Перед Богом они полный ноль
И все ваши упреки
И все ваши намеки оставят вас
У сожженного бора
Это ода тлям Это ода
хозяевам мора
Предатели Бога
Убийцы свободы
Каратели рока
Хозяева мора
Создатели грязи
Кошмарят народы
Командиры их крысы
И лисы в мундирах
Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь
Даже если король у вас злой
Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь
Перед Богом они полный ноль
И все ваши упреки
И все ваши намеки оставят вас
У разбитого бора
Это ода тлям Это ода
хозяевам мора
GoreOtUma-The Hosts of Pestilence
So you have already poisoned all of nature
And so you have already sheltered all the weather
Don't make Goo Don't wear a muzzle
The mortuary guards were completely blown away
Chorus
Gather friends gather
Even if your king is evil
Smile friends smile
Before God they are a complete zero
And all your reproaches
And all your hints will leave you
At the burnt forest
It's an ode to aphids It's an ode
to the hosts of pestilence
Traitors to God
Freedom Killers
Punishers of Rock
The hosts of pestilence
Mud Makers
People are having a nightmare
Their commanders are rats
And foxes in uniforms
Gather friends gather
Even if your king is evil
Smile friends smile
Before God they are a complete zero
And all your reproaches
And all your hints will leave you
At the broken forest
It's an ode to aphids It's an ode
to the hosts of pestilence
Текст Песни
ГореОтУма-Хозяевам Мора
Итак всю природу вы уже отравили
И так всю погоду вы уже приютили
Не делайте Жижу не носите намордник
Совсем снесло крышу зранителям моргов
Припев
Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь
Даже если король у вас злой
Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь
Перед Богом они полный ноль
И все ваши упреки
И все ваши намеки оставят вас
У сожженного бора
Это ода тлям Это ода
хозяевам мора
Предатели Бога
Убийцы свободы
Каратели рока
Хозяева мора
Создатели грязи
Кошмарят народы
Командиры их крысы
И лисы в мундирах
Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь
Даже если король у вас злой
Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь
Перед Богом они полный ноль
И все ваши упреки
И все ваши намеки оставят вас
У разбитого бора
Это ода тлям Это ода
хозяевам мора
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