GoreOtUma-The Hosts of Pestilence ГореОтУма-Хозяевам Мора

Lyrics

GoreOtUma-The Hosts of Pestilence

So you have already poisoned all of nature

And so you have already sheltered all the weather

Don't make Goo Don't wear a muzzle

The mortuary guards were completely blown away

Chorus

Gather friends gather

Even if your king is evil

Smile friends smile

Before God they are a complete zero

And all your reproaches

And all your hints will leave you

At the burnt forest

It's an ode to aphids It's an ode

to the hosts of pestilence

Traitors to God

Freedom Killers

Punishers of Rock

The hosts of pestilence

Mud Makers

People are having a nightmare

Their commanders are rats

And foxes in uniforms

Gather friends gather

Even if your king is evil

Smile friends smile

Before God they are a complete zero

And all your reproaches

And all your hints will leave you

At the broken forest

It's an ode to aphids It's an ode

to the hosts of pestilence

Текст Песни

ГореОтУма-Хозяевам Мора

Итак всю природу вы уже отравили

И так всю погоду вы уже приютили

Не делайте Жижу не носите намордник

Совсем снесло крышу зранителям моргов

Припев

Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь

Даже если король у вас злой

Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь

Перед Богом они полный ноль

И все ваши упреки

И все ваши намеки оставят вас

У сожженного бора

Это ода тлям Это ода

хозяевам мора

Предатели Бога

Убийцы свободы

Каратели рока

Хозяева мора

Создатели грязи

Кошмарят народы

Командиры их крысы

И лисы в мундирах

Собирайтесь друзья собирайтесь

Даже если король у вас злой

Улыбайтесь друзья улыбайтесь

Перед Богом они полный ноль

И все ваши упреки

И все ваши намеки оставят вас

У разбитого бора

Это ода тлям Это ода

хозяевам мора