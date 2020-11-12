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'Christina Bobb- Trump won. Dems woke the sleeping giant.'
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102 views • November 12, 2020
Gosh, I sure hope so. It takes a lot to stir up this 'giant', but one can only hope its awake, alert and ready for a fight!
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