Miles Guo: The CCP is totally doomed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1/27/2022 Miles Guo: The authorized departure of the US Embassy in Beijing marks the opening of the “third gate” to take down the CCP, initiating the investigation of the origin of the CCP virus and the revelation of the truth about the COVID vaccine. The CCP is totally doomed!