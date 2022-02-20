DON’T BE DECEIVED 4B: A CORRUPT CHURCH IS SATANIC: Reve 2:20-24; Exodus 34:11-16, 20220220

DON’T BE DECEIVED 4B: A Corrupt Church Is Satanic: Revel 2:20-24; 1 Tim 2:11-15; Exodus 34:11-16; 2 Corin 11:13-15; 6:14-16, 20220220

The seven letters that the LORD Jesus wrote to the Churches in the first century are:

1. The LOVELESS Ephesus Church: Revelation 2:1-7.

2. The PERSECUTED Smyrna Church: Revelation 2:8-11.

3. The COMPROMISING Pergamos Church: Revelation 2:12-17.

4. The CORRUPT Thyatira Church: Revelation 2:18-29.

5. The DEAD Sardis Church: Revelation 3:1-6.

6. The FAITHFUL Philadelphia Church: Revelation 3:7-13.

7. The LUKEWARM Laodicea Church: Revelation 3:14-22

Revelation 2:20-24:

20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. 21 And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. 22 Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds. 23 And I will kill her children with death; and all the churches shall know that I am he which searcheth the reins and hearts: and I will give unto every one of you according to your works. 24 But unto you I say, and unto the rest in Thyatira, as many as have not this doctrine, and which have not known the depths of Satan, as they speak; I will put upon you none other burden. Amen!

2 Corinthians 11:13-15

13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. 14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works. Amen!

Exodus 34:11-16:

11 Observe thou that which I command thee this day: behold, I drive out before thee the Amorite, and the Canaanite, and the Hittite, and the Perizzite, and the Hivite, and the Jebusite. 12 Take heed to thyself, lest thou make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land whither thou goest, lest it be for a snare in the midst of thee: 13 but ye shall destroy their altars, break their images, and cut down their groves: 14 for thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God: 15 lest thou make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land, and they go a whoring after their gods, and do sacrifice unto their gods, and one call thee, and thou eat of his sacrifice; 16 and thou take of their daughters unto thy sons, and their daughters go a whoring after their gods, and make thy sons go a whoring after their gods. Amen!

To what or whom are you most committed? We question the genuineness of any Christian who continues a life of sin and open rebellion against God’s Holy Word despite these warnings. A life of complete surrender and strict obedience to the Word of God are the only validation for Christians. How would God evaluate your commitment?

A corrupt Pastor, Leader, Elder in the Church or society hinders the spiritual growth of the church or society and must not be allowed to stay in office, unless such a person repents. It makes no difference how much revival that pastor or leader had brought to the church, God’s people must not compromise or tolerate such a person. Which Church Do You Belong To?

2 Corinthians 6:14-18