Bioconvergence revolution led by Israel Inovation Authority and Canada - Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
International Telecommunications Union-United Nations Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx
.
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2024/november/inside-the-body-s-future-how-bio-nanothings-will-change-disease-detection.html
.
(VIDEO) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY
.
CONNECT | Looking back at NanoCom 2019 - CONNECT
https://connectcentre.ie/news/looking-back-at-nanocom-2019/
.
The Future is History https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/06/01/the-future-is-history/index.shtml
.
Biodigital Today and Tomorrow https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/
.
Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge? https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.881083/publication.html
.
The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml
.
Israel Economic Missions to The USA https://itrade.gov.il/canada/bioconvergence-an-israeli-led-medical-revolution/
.
The field of bio-convergence could potentially become one of the Israeli high-tech industry’s most substantial engines of growth. The Israel Innovation Authority is working in collaboration with additional entities to expand its operations in order to c competitive ecosystem to advance this field in Israel. https://innovationisrael.org.il/en/report/bio-convergence-2/
.
The impact of bio-convergence in healthcare https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/interviews/the-impact-of-bio-convergence-in-healthcare/
.
Joint Statement by Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen and Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng https://www.international.gc.ca/country_news-pays_nouvelles/2022-03-14-canada-israel.aspx?lang=eng
.
Governments of Canada and Israel Move Forward on Collaboration in Technology Innovation https://www.canada.ca/en/news/archive/2012/08/governments-canada-israel-move-forward-collaboration-technology-innovation.html
.
“Bioconvergence is not just a scientific evolution – it’s our strategic bet on the future” https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/rk6ikdnfel
.
Israel Leads the Way in Climate Adaptation with Bio-Convergence https://climateadaptationplatform.com/israel-leads-the-way-in-climate-adaptation-with-bio-convergence/