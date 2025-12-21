BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bioconvergence revolution led by Israel Inovation Authority and Canada - Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

International Telecommunications Union-United Nations Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2024/november/inside-the-body-s-future-how-bio-nanothings-will-change-disease-detection.html

.

(VIDEO) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

.

CONNECT | Looking back at NanoCom 2019 - CONNECT

https://connectcentre.ie/news/looking-back-at-nanocom-2019/

.

The Future is History https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/06/01/the-future-is-history/index.shtml

.

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/

.

Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge? https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.881083/publication.html

.

The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

.

Israel Economic Missions to The USA https://itrade.gov.il/canada/bioconvergence-an-israeli-led-medical-revolution/

.

The field of bio-convergence could potentially become one of the Israeli high-tech industry’s most substantial engines of growth. The Israel Innovation Authority is working in collaboration with additional entities to expand its operations in order to c competitive ecosystem to advance this field in Israel. https://innovationisrael.org.il/en/report/bio-convergence-2/

.

The impact of bio-convergence in healthcare https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/interviews/the-impact-of-bio-convergence-in-healthcare/

.

Joint Statement by Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen and Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng https://www.international.gc.ca/country_news-pays_nouvelles/2022-03-14-canada-israel.aspx?lang=eng

.

Governments of Canada and Israel Move Forward on Collaboration in Technology Innovation https://www.canada.ca/en/news/archive/2012/08/governments-canada-israel-move-forward-collaboration-technology-innovation.html

.

“Bioconvergence is not just a scientific evolution – it’s our strategic bet on the future” https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/rk6ikdnfel

.

Israel Leads the Way in Climate Adaptation with Bio-Convergence https://climateadaptationplatform.com/israel-leads-the-way-in-climate-adaptation-with-bio-convergence/

trump20242030covid
