Why You Won’t Be Able To Afford Food By Winter

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$40 for a fruit tray and $7 for a single can of vegetables isn’t just "inflation" it’s a warning sign of a system in total collapse. Across the globe, families are being forced to put basic survival needs on credit cards and payday loans just to keep a meal on the table. A global crop failure is colliding with a 1930s-style Dust Bowl repeat standing on the precipice of massive civil unrest and history shows us exactly what happens when the masses go hungry.
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