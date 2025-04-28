Living on Dollar Per Day in Post Haiti Earthquake Births Bold Hope Mission - Matthew Jones





Matthew Jones did something completely unexpected in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti: he, his brother, and two friends decided to live among the poverty-stricken people there on only $1 per day, just like the locals. They lived in a tarp tent, and Matthew lost 29 pounds in the first month and helped him relate to the suffering of Haitians in an incredibly personal way. Today, Matthew is the managing director of Bold Hope, a ministry serving hurting people in places like Haiti, Belize, and the Dominican Republic. He emphasizes the importance of raising children to be missional rather than simply checking the box of church attendance. Taking an overseas mission trip teaches kids that there is more to life than school or social media. It gives them real perspective, and it provides them with the opportunity to serve boldly.









TAKEAWAYS





Interested parties can donate their time by serving on a Bold Hope mission trip overseas or sponsoring the needs of a child





Mission trips help kids and adults, see the world through a lens of service rather than self-absorption





Families who come together to serve on the mission field get to unplug from the modern world and focus on others





Seeing extreme poverty really puts everything into focus as far as life is concerned in North America









