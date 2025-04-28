BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Living on Dollar Per Day in Post Haiti Earthquake Births Bold Hope Mission - Matthew Jones
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
9 views • 1 week ago


Matthew Jones did something completely unexpected in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti: he, his brother, and two friends decided to live among the poverty-stricken people there on only $1 per day, just like the locals. They lived in a tarp tent, and Matthew lost 29 pounds in the first month and helped him relate to the suffering of Haitians in an incredibly personal way. Today, Matthew is the managing director of Bold Hope, a ministry serving hurting people in places like Haiti, Belize, and the Dominican Republic. He emphasizes the importance of raising children to be missional rather than simply checking the box of church attendance. Taking an overseas mission trip teaches kids that there is more to life than school or social media. It gives them real perspective, and it provides them with the opportunity to serve boldly.



TAKEAWAYS


Interested parties can donate their time by serving on a Bold Hope mission trip overseas or sponsoring the needs of a child


Mission trips help kids and adults, see the world through a lens of service rather than self-absorption


Families who come together to serve on the mission field get to unplug from the modern world and focus on others


Seeing extreme poverty really puts everything into focus as far as life is concerned in North America



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD

Bold Hope video: https://bit.ly/4joMt17


🔗 CONNECT WITH BOLD HOPE

Website: https://boldhope.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boldH0PE/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bold.hope/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/boldhope


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
earthquakehaitigivingmissionarypovertyservingmissionsbelizehaitianstina griffincounter culture mom showmatthew jonesdominican repubilc
