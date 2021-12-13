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FRANCE Protests Yesterday. TIRED OF TYRANNY, MANDATES - Protestors Attack Fully Armed Riot Police - 121221
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123 views • December 13, 2021
This is how tired some people are of this BS Tyranny. This is yesterday's riots in France. The battle is getting tougher.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1470153501258907651
https://twitter.com/i/status/1470153501258907651
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