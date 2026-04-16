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UKR enemy published flights of their small kamikaze drones of the 'wing' type with target guidance directly over Donetsk (DPR)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The enemy is publishing footage of the flights of their small kamikaze drones of the "wing" type with target guidance directly over Donetsk and their strikes on the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region.

The distance from the front line is now about 60 km (37 miles).

Adding:

France has cancelled the arrest of the tanker Deyna, which was heading from Russia under a Mozambican flag and was seized on March 20, and released it, according to the prefecture.

Previously, France had already released seized vessels. Recently, Sweden also released a seized vessel.

Estonia refused to detain vessels, and Britain prohibited its military ships from blocking the Russian merchant fleet in the English Channel.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy