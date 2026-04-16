The enemy is publishing footage of the flights of their small kamikaze drones of the "wing" type with target guidance directly over Donetsk and their strikes on the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region.

The distance from the front line is now about 60 km (37 miles).

Adding:

France has cancelled the arrest of the tanker Deyna, which was heading from Russia under a Mozambican flag and was seized on March 20, and released it, according to the prefecture.

Previously, France had already released seized vessels. Recently, Sweden also released a seized vessel.

Estonia refused to detain vessels, and Britain prohibited its military ships from blocking the Russian merchant fleet in the English Channel.