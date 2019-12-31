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Submission in Marriage
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6 views • December 31, 2019
What does submission mean? Just lovingly serve one another? Just be devoted? Here I go through most of the uses of the word in the New Testament as well as some from the Hebrew Scriptures.
You can read the full text of this study at my holiness website right here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Submit-Word-Use-2.pdf
To help us in our work toward holiness and reform in the Church: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me anytime at: [email protected]
You can read the full text of this study at my holiness website right here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Submit-Word-Use-2.pdf
To help us in our work toward holiness and reform in the Church: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me anytime at: [email protected]
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