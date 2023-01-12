These Things Help Farmers Produce Good Crop and Make a Profit

This is how farmers preserve themselves

In this video, Mark Gregory Robson, a Rutgers Board of Governors Distinguished Service Professor of Plant Biology, whose research includes the study of toxic effects pesticide and exposure reduction, talks about what farmers are doing to increase their marketability and profit💰

Mark explains that to make it more economically viable for them to produce crops, farmers employ direct marketing strategies such as farmer's markets, letting customers come directly to their farms to pick crops, as well as agritourism.

This allows farmers to ENSURE that they will be able to sell enough of their crops in order to continue growing their crops in the next season.

