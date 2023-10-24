Ezekiel 38 - The End Times Explained | Is This The War In Israel? | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/









**Decemeber 15th and 16th 2023 - Tickets On Sale for Tulare, California!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





1/4 of the Bible is prophetic

End Times Biblical Prophecy does NOT revolve around America but instead ISRAEL

Israel is God's prophetic time clock

When the Jewish people returned home in 1948 the clock truly began ticking

Genesis 15:18

History: 70 BC = Titus destroyed the Temple, starved 1 million Jews and took 70k captive to Rome

Jewish people lived in the land since Abraham which was 2000 years before Christ

135 BC = Hadrian crushes a Jewish revolt and renames Israel to Palestine

Palestine is latin for Philistine

Almost 2000 years the Jewish people were scattered all over the earth which the Bible predicted

The Bible also predicted their return home in the last days

Isaiah 66:8 says, "Who has heard such a thing? Who has seen such things? Shall the earth be made to give birth in one day? Or shall a nation be born at once? For as soon as Zion was in labor, She gave birth to her children."

Exactly what happened in 1948 - in one day the nation of Israel was formed

This year is the 75 year of Independence

Israel is smaller than New Jersey

Jewish people are a special people

Every Word in the Bible is written by a Jewish person (not a pentecostal or baptist among them)

Bible is all about Israel

Through Israel came a Jewish Savior who died and was resurrected in Israel and He is coming back to guess where? ISRAEL

Because God chose the Jewish people to be the people to bring forth His redemptive plan, Satan has and will always hate them

Antisemitism is Satanism

Satan has done everything he can to rid the earth of the Jewish people

They are not gone but they are still here

In fact those who tried to destroy the Jews are the ones who are gone and nothing more than distant memory of the past

Pharaohs are gone

Babylonian Kings are gone

Roman Emperors are gone

Ottoman Empire is gone

Nazi Germany is gone

Soon Hamas will be gone

Israel lives because the God of Israel lives

The God who watches over Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps

Hamas

Hamas is an Islamic Terrorist Organization with the sole purpose of destroying Israel

In other words, Hamas is pure evil

Hamas in Arabic means Zeal, Fanatic

Hamas in Hebrew means Violence = Genesis 6

As it was in the days of Noah

On October 7, 1500 Islamic Jihadist murdered thousands of innocent Israelies

Israel's 9/11 = 30x that of the US

Hamas is the governing authority in what is called the Gaza Strip

The Gaza strip is where the Philistines resided in Biblical days and is in the SOUTH

Hamas is carrying out the agenda of Islam

Islam is a religion birthed in violence and grows by violence

Islam is no religion of peace