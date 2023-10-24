Ezekiel 38 - The End Times Explained | Is This The War In Israel? | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
1/4 of the Bible is prophetic
End Times Biblical Prophecy does NOT revolve around America but instead ISRAEL
Israel is God's prophetic time clock
When the Jewish people returned home in 1948 the clock truly began ticking
Genesis 15:18
History: 70 BC = Titus destroyed the Temple, starved 1 million Jews and took 70k captive to Rome
Jewish people lived in the land since Abraham which was 2000 years before Christ
135 BC = Hadrian crushes a Jewish revolt and renames Israel to Palestine
Palestine is latin for Philistine
Almost 2000 years the Jewish people were scattered all over the earth which the Bible predicted
The Bible also predicted their return home in the last days
Isaiah 66:8 says, "Who has heard such a thing? Who has seen such things? Shall the earth be made to give birth in one day? Or shall a nation be born at once? For as soon as Zion was in labor, She gave birth to her children."
Exactly what happened in 1948 - in one day the nation of Israel was formed
This year is the 75 year of Independence
Israel is smaller than New Jersey
Jewish people are a special people
Every Word in the Bible is written by a Jewish person (not a pentecostal or baptist among them)
Bible is all about Israel
Through Israel came a Jewish Savior who died and was resurrected in Israel and He is coming back to guess where? ISRAEL
Because God chose the Jewish people to be the people to bring forth His redemptive plan, Satan has and will always hate them
Antisemitism is Satanism
Satan has done everything he can to rid the earth of the Jewish people
They are not gone but they are still here
In fact those who tried to destroy the Jews are the ones who are gone and nothing more than distant memory of the past
Pharaohs are gone
Babylonian Kings are gone
Roman Emperors are gone
Ottoman Empire is gone
Nazi Germany is gone
Soon Hamas will be gone
Israel lives because the God of Israel lives
The God who watches over Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps
Hamas
Hamas is an Islamic Terrorist Organization with the sole purpose of destroying Israel
In other words, Hamas is pure evil
Hamas in Arabic means Zeal, Fanatic
Hamas in Hebrew means Violence = Genesis 6
As it was in the days of Noah
On October 7, 1500 Islamic Jihadist murdered thousands of innocent Israelies
Israel's 9/11 = 30x that of the US
Hamas is the governing authority in what is called the Gaza Strip
The Gaza strip is where the Philistines resided in Biblical days and is in the SOUTH
Hamas is carrying out the agenda of Islam
Islam is a religion birthed in violence and grows by violence
Islam is no religion of peace
