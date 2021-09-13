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Future Astrology, 5D Parents & Raising X-Men Generation w/Louisa Munson: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #39
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10 views • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk to Intuitive Astrologist, Louisa Tanner Munson, who reads her client’s possible future timelines. If you don’t like what is your probable future options are, you can change it. Plus, we talk about the role of metaphysical moms and 5D parents who help their children harness their 6th senses in this new processional cycle on Earth. Earth is cooking with the beginnings of the X-Men of the 5th dimension. So metaphysical parents, this episode is for you! Louisa, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What are the most common future timelines for humanity?
3. What does astrology say about how consciousness factors into shifting into the most ideal probable future timeline?
4. Do you see one probable future timeline or multiple ones for your clients? Millionaires don’t use astrologists, but billionaires do. How do you advise your clients about these possible multiverses?
5. So, we both are metaphysical moms. I bring this up because I get clients who have high-vibe children with unique 6th senses that can scare them. What does astrology say about why these types of children pick out the parents they have prior to being born?
6. What does astrology say about these 6th senses being linked to family DNA or can it be harnessed through raising your level of consciousness?
7. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, Louisa, what will you be presenting at the expo?
8. Let’s finish off with a mini reading to give people an idea of what a session could be like.
To learn more about Louisa Tanner Munson's future astrology courses and offerings, visit: https://www.feelgoodastrology.com/
Don’t forget to check out her speaking engagement at the 2021 Higher Self Expo on July 17-18. The website is https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What are the most common future timelines for humanity?
3. What does astrology say about how consciousness factors into shifting into the most ideal probable future timeline?
4. Do you see one probable future timeline or multiple ones for your clients? Millionaires don’t use astrologists, but billionaires do. How do you advise your clients about these possible multiverses?
5. So, we both are metaphysical moms. I bring this up because I get clients who have high-vibe children with unique 6th senses that can scare them. What does astrology say about why these types of children pick out the parents they have prior to being born?
6. What does astrology say about these 6th senses being linked to family DNA or can it be harnessed through raising your level of consciousness?
7. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, Louisa, what will you be presenting at the expo?
8. Let’s finish off with a mini reading to give people an idea of what a session could be like.
To learn more about Louisa Tanner Munson's future astrology courses and offerings, visit: https://www.feelgoodastrology.com/
Don’t forget to check out her speaking engagement at the 2021 Higher Self Expo on July 17-18. The website is https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
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