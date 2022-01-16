COVID-19 Outbreak in Tianjin, China

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01/10/2022 According to Indian News Channel Wion, Tianjin, a major port city next to Beijing was locked down after Xi’an by Chinese authorities due to the increase of new COVID-19 cases. It advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home. And the Authorities mandated a mass COVID testing program. The outbreak is considered to pose risks to Beijing and the upcoming Winter Olympics.