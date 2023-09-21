Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 20





▪️Russian troops again used Geran-2 drones to hit enemy facilities in the rear.





In the Poltava region, strikes suspended the operation of the Kremenchuk oil refinery.





▪️The AFU once again carried out a combined attack on the Crimean peninsula.





A total of eight Storm Shadow missiles were launched: five were intercepted by air defenses, while the remaining three fell near Verkhnesadovoye.





▪️For the first time in a long time, the enemy used a drone to attack the Krasnodar region.





An enemy drone hit a fuel tank at a Rosneft gas station in Sochi: a major fire broke out at the facility.





▪️The AFU continue shelling the border areas of Belgorod region.





Nine settlements came under fire: one person was killed and two others wounded.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the AFU again attempted to advance near Klishchiivka.





Russian troops promptly uncovered the enemy's plans and suppressed them with concentrated artillery fire.





▪️There is a relative calm in the Vremivka sector: the sides are rotating and preparing to resume fighting.





Episodic unsuccessful sorties by the AFU have been recorded north of Pryyutne and near Staromaiors'ke.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU command has concentrated its main efforts on breaking through the defenses near Verbove.





At the moment, Russian units are successfully holding off enemy attacks.