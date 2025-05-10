Part 6: Ancient Paganism - Eight Post-flood Pagan Holy Days – The beginning of Babylon & Sodom

Now we move to Post-Flood Paganism.

The ancestor worship, and worship of the fallen angels had revived once again, and was as bad as before. It included not only the original 13 elements, but added a few more. Nimrod added some. Babylon & Sodom did too. The ancestors and fallen angels gave them initially four times a year they could contact them, then added four more, for a total of 8 days a year they could do rituals, and have their petitions heard, and gain both help and knowledge.

Join me, as I show you who, what, when, and why, it all started up again.

Each time I’ll add more and more detail, until you see where it surrounds us today, and is even in our modern church systems.

Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

The radio station is syndicated in over 160 countries, with 2 stations, in East Texas!

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

www.rinalynn.com

New Series: Prepare For The End - BUY IT NOW!

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds