Warning: Here’s Why You Should Never Take AI Results at Face Value

Is it possible for AI to be biased?

In this video, Omar Mo, founder of Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and host of The Nomadic Executive, discusses whether ChatGPT is unbiased and neutral or not.⚖️

From our discussion, Omar and I arrived at a rather complex conclusion that while people's impression of AI is that it is something that is unbiased and neutral, ChatGPT can only be as unbiased or biased depending on what's been FED into it. 📥

