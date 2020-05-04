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Nicole Sirotek: WHISTLEBLOWER - Tearful Nurse Gives Testimony on New York Hospitals ‘Murdering’ COVID-19 Patients With ‘Complete Medical Mismanagement’
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165 views • May 04, 2020
From Reddit: Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Elko, Nevada, was assigned to two different hospitals in New York City.
“I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people,” Sirotek says in the terrifying video.
The video begins with Sirotek explaining that every time she attempts to advocate on behalf of one of her patients, management takes them away and reassigns her to another unit. She said that this happened at both of the hospitals she has worked at in the city. “I legitimately don’t even know what to do anymore. Even advocacy groups don’t give a sh-t about these people,” she said. “Black lives don’t matter here.”
“I know not everybody is going to live. I’m not that f-cking green, or ignorant, or bright eyed and bushy tailed to think that, okay? I know we’re going to have a sh-t ton of people die — but these people aren’t dying from COVID.”
Sirotek then gave several specific examples of patients who have died from medical negligence, including a resident nurse killing a patient by using a defibrillator on him when he had a pulse and it wasn’t necessary. When she ran out of the room to get help stopping him from doing it, the director of nursing just shook their head at her. The patient ultimately died, but not from COVID.
In another example, she said that a patient was given the wrong type of insulin. Even more alarmingly, she said that the hospital was refusing to give blood transfusions to patients who are low on blood unless they have internal bleeding. Without proper blood flow, she explained, the ventilators will not do anything to help them — and she said that this is a common problem for patients with the virus.
“Nobody is listening. They don’t care what is happening to these people. They don’t. I’m literally coming here every day and watching them kill them,” she said.
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/LouderWithCrowder/comments/gde2cp/whistleblower_tearful_nurse_gives_testimony_on/
“I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people,” Sirotek says in the terrifying video.
The video begins with Sirotek explaining that every time she attempts to advocate on behalf of one of her patients, management takes them away and reassigns her to another unit. She said that this happened at both of the hospitals she has worked at in the city. “I legitimately don’t even know what to do anymore. Even advocacy groups don’t give a sh-t about these people,” she said. “Black lives don’t matter here.”
“I know not everybody is going to live. I’m not that f-cking green, or ignorant, or bright eyed and bushy tailed to think that, okay? I know we’re going to have a sh-t ton of people die — but these people aren’t dying from COVID.”
Sirotek then gave several specific examples of patients who have died from medical negligence, including a resident nurse killing a patient by using a defibrillator on him when he had a pulse and it wasn’t necessary. When she ran out of the room to get help stopping him from doing it, the director of nursing just shook their head at her. The patient ultimately died, but not from COVID.
In another example, she said that a patient was given the wrong type of insulin. Even more alarmingly, she said that the hospital was refusing to give blood transfusions to patients who are low on blood unless they have internal bleeding. Without proper blood flow, she explained, the ventilators will not do anything to help them — and she said that this is a common problem for patients with the virus.
“Nobody is listening. They don’t care what is happening to these people. They don’t. I’m literally coming here every day and watching them kill them,” she said.
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/LouderWithCrowder/comments/gde2cp/whistleblower_tearful_nurse_gives_testimony_on/
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