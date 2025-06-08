Reiner Fuellmich Statement June 8 2025 ENGLISH

This is Reiner's first statement after the sentencing in April 2025. It was uploaded by a channel that I believe is run by Daisy Papp, and Inka Fuellmich. ‪@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork‬





Reiner was transported in a real "fly by night" manoeuvre, from Rosdorf to Bremervoerde. Schindler sent the written verdict not to Reiner's main lawyers, but to the court appointed lawyer Tobias Pohl, on the 30th of May. So now the legal team has 4 weeks to prepare and hand in the appeal. Because of his sudden transfer, he was not allowed to take his electric typewriter, nor the complaint file of the prosecution, or his own written assessments that he had compiled to keep track of what has been happening. For almost 10 days, at the time of Reiner's recording, he has been unable to help his defence and appeal lawyers. Reiner doesn't think that his sudden transfer and the court appointed lawyer being the only one to get the written verdict, were a coincidence. (My feeling, it's sabotage)





He thanks his lawyers, Katja Woermer, Edgar Siemund, Christof Misere, and Tobias Pohl, who not only worked so hard for him, but that they had to actually fight against the court, against the judges, who turned out to be just hit men for the Government.





He also thanks his supporters from the bottom of his heart, saying it is all so incredibly moving!! First he said, incredible, then moving, then "incredibly moving", it was so clear that he struggled to express his immense gratitude with mere words.





Here are some VERY INTERESTING PARTS of Reiner's statement.





At 8.00: "I will make some information public soon: In the medical department in particular, there's a lot of very very strange medical and psychological experiments going on that kill and maim prisoners. It's all hushed up, so that the public in Goettingen will not know anything about it."





8.30. "No surprises about the written decision by Judge Schindler. German domestic intelligence service controlling the entire fake case, from beginning to end."





9.30: "Well, there's a number of rulings, both by the German supreme court and by the German constitutional court, which both agree, that if the domestic intelligence service uses agents to incite others to commit crimes, such crimes are deemed to be committed by the state, or the federal government, and cannot be prosecuted. Again, this of course, is even more true, if the German intelligence service uses agents to make them, the agents, commit crimes in order to blame these crimes on others, or use these crimes to file criminal complaints against others. And this is precisely what happened here in my case. The government's agents having been granted full immunity by the government, stole my money, in order to be able to file a criminal complaint against me in which they accused me of having taken out a loan, which I never paid back. Well, obviously I never paid it back, because they stole my money.





11.00: Schindler downplays the measures, the white torture, including solitary confinement, stating that this was normal procedure for pre-trial detention. He doesn't mention the story about my mother. Schindler says that the defence lawyers lied about being threatened and attacked by the government's agents. Completely disregards evidence shown in court, proving that it was the government's agents, the guys who filed the criminal complaint (Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Marcel Templin), who are behind the threats, including death threats, hiding behind fake identities (My comment: on FFC Telegram Channel and YouTube channel Dominatrix).





11.47: Schindler even claims that Katya's breakdown after she had been saved by officers of the court, from an attempt, a physical attack on her. Even that was (apparently) fake. Well, we didn't expect anything else from this judge and this court and this was of course the final phase of the court's following orders.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





To support Reiner, and for updates: https://icic.law/, for legal and other costs





German Updates Roger Bittel @bittel_tv, (some English) also

Bittel TV: https://t.me/bitteltv

Claudia Jaworski @Gerichtsreporterin

Arne Schmitt: https://t.me/pianoacrosstheworld





pinchofsoot.nl

@ReinerFuellmichEnglish (Telegram)

bam.news

laufpass.com





-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is the address to write to Reiner: (he loves reading your letters and cards, it helps him so much)





JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

27432 Bremervörde

Germany





postcards and cards allowed,





no glitter on the envelopes,





no stamps or money in the envelopes,





no books or other objects - not permitted,





nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,





put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelopes.





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/wat