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On Tonight's Show we have special Indigenous guests on our panel
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21 views • July 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
On Tonight's Show we have special Indigenous guests on our panel
There's a lot to discuss to finding ways to get over these old white people's bad stigma. Time to give an olive branch to the native community. We have some real leading information, and I've reached out to the community, bringing the best of the best to talk about it. Unfortunately, we're running out of time, and now is the time to have this discussion. And upcoming events run by Chris Scott and Brad Carrigan Happening at the whistle stop.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
On Tonight's Show we have special Indigenous guests on our panel
There's a lot to discuss to finding ways to get over these old white people's bad stigma. Time to give an olive branch to the native community. We have some real leading information, and I've reached out to the community, bringing the best of the best to talk about it. Unfortunately, we're running out of time, and now is the time to have this discussion. And upcoming events run by Chris Scott and Brad Carrigan Happening at the whistle stop.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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