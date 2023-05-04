Remember, the CCP's biggest threat is not America, is not America's DOJ, FBI, CIA, none of it. The CCP does not fear this country. They are most fearful of Mr Miles Guo

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzdttd148
Remember, the CCP's biggest threat is not America, is not America's DOJ, FBI, CIA, none of it. The CCP does not fear this country. They are most fearful of the person who has been illegitimately detained.
記住，中共最大的威脅不是美國，不是美國的司法部、聯邦調查局、中央情報局，都不是。中共不怕美國。他們最害怕的是被非法拘留的那一位。
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
