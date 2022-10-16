X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2900a - Trump: Taxes Have Consequences, [CB] On Deck

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2900a - Oct. 16, 2022
Trump: Taxes Have Consequences, [CB] On Deck
The people around the world are rising up, the more the [CB]/[WEF] push the worse it will be for them. The Biden administration have lost the economic narrative. The [CB] is in focus, another [CB] is removed for illegal activity. Trump mentions taxes and that they have consequences.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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