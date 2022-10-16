Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2900a - Trump: Taxes Have Consequences, [CB] On Deck
298 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2900a - Oct. 16, 2022

Trump: Taxes Have Consequences, [CB] On Deck

The people around the world are rising up, the more the [CB]/[WEF] push the worse it will be for them. The Biden administration have lost the economic narrative. The [CB] is in focus, another [CB] is removed for illegal activity. Trump mentions taxes and that they have consequences.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^ 



Keywords
politicscentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket