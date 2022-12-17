The Central Banks are about to DESTROY America

The truth is that Central Bank Digital Currencies are the government’s attempt to protect its privileged position and exert more control over people’s money. CBDCs will destroy the financial sovereignty of individuals and only lure citizens into a financial mousetrap predicated on a false sense of security. This will be the death of American freedom.
