Harpist Liza Rey -- "Coventry Carol" from Noël Nouveau (A Meditative, Spiritual Arrangement)

Noël Nouveau is probably the best CD of Harp Christmas Music in existence. In "Coventry Carol" Liza Rey leads with the harp in a Kurt Bestor arrangement of prayer-circle reverence and spiritual feeling. It is beautifully rendered, and has an ethereal, angelic quality to the song.
As this song remembers the horrible killing of infants by Herod, it also calls on us to remember the vulnerability of children. Human traffickers, Groomers, Abortion profiteers, and predators are all too common in today's world, often promoted and propagandized by evil and reprehensible subversives in media, Hollywood, pop culture, and government schools. These modern Herods will not just destroy the lives of children, but all of Western Civilization and Christian Culture.
Here are the lyrics to the carol:
Lully, lullah, thou little tiny child
Bye bye, lully, lully
O sisters too, how may we do
For to preserve this day?
This poor youngling
for whom we do sing
"Bye bye, lully, lully"?
Herod the king,
in his raging
Charged he hath this day
His men of might
in his own sight
All young children to slay
That woe is me, poor child, for thee
And ever morn' and day
For thy parting neither say nor sing
"Bye bye, lully, lully"
Lully, lullah, thou little tiny child
Bye bye, lully, lully
