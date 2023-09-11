Vilified tennis player slaps MODERNA with his gigantic johnson

Novak Djokovic, a pure blood, was awarded "Moderna’s Shot Of The Day"
after winning the U.S. Open tennis championship. This comes after he was
harassed, banned and vilified by every country on earth.
It does not get any sweeter than this. Just awesome.
Peak irony.
###
THE MODERNA SHOT OF THE DAY.... FEATURING PURE BLOOD NOVAK DJOKOVIC 😂
https://www.brighteon.com/7036b885-0948-4c21-8c35-76d37aaac25f
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.