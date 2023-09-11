Vilified tennis player slaps MODERNA with his gigantic johnson

Novak Djokovic, a pure blood, was awarded "Moderna’s Shot Of The Day" after winning the U.S. Open tennis championship. This comes after he was harassed, banned and vilified by every country on earth.

It does not get any sweeter than this. Just awesome.

Peak irony.

###

THE MODERNA SHOT OF THE DAY.... FEATURING PURE BLOOD NOVAK DJOKOVIC 😂

https://www.brighteon.com/7036b885-0948-4c21-8c35-76d37aaac25f

Mirrored - bootcamp

