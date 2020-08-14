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Kris Millegan - WWII, Skull & Bones Society, Trump, Pedos, Books - COVID Roundtable Trine Day
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50 views • August 14, 2020
Trine Day Publising CEO Kris Millegan chats with me from Oregon about WWII and its effects up today, including secret societies and this year's election.
Kris Millegan is a writer, researcher and publisher whose father was in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), Military Intelligence (G2), and later was in the CIA, rising to Branch Chief, Head of Intelligence Analysis for East Asia. His father told Kris some things that he didn't understand in the late 60's. These revelations led to over thirty years of research into the subjects of CIA-drugs, clandestine operations, conspiracy theory and secret societies.
Kris's publishing house TrineDay brought Antony Sutton's underground classic, America's Secret Establishment An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones to a wider audience, published the book, Expendable Elite, by Lt Col Dan Marvin, a tale of special forces commander and his tangles with the CIA. TrineDay's most recent release is Fleshing Out Skull & Bones is being well received, being called encyclopedic and the bedrock of books on Skull & Bones. TrineDay also has the book Ambushed Secrets of the Bush Family, the Stolen Presidency, 9-11 and 2004, coming out in April 2004 and four more books in the works.
Kris produced two CIA-Drugs Symposium in 2000 that brought together the top researchers, whistleblowers, authors and academicians in the field with many new revelations and understandings developing from the conclaves. Kris is also singer/songwriter with several songs in the National Lampoon release, Last Resort. Kris lives in a rural community outside Eugene, Oregon.
Buy Kris' Book! https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0972020721/ctoc
https://www.trineday.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TrineDayPress/
(541) 744-0090
https://www.facebook.com/robert.millegan
https://www.twitter.com/TrinedayKris
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Kris Millegan is a writer, researcher and publisher whose father was in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), Military Intelligence (G2), and later was in the CIA, rising to Branch Chief, Head of Intelligence Analysis for East Asia. His father told Kris some things that he didn't understand in the late 60's. These revelations led to over thirty years of research into the subjects of CIA-drugs, clandestine operations, conspiracy theory and secret societies.
Kris's publishing house TrineDay brought Antony Sutton's underground classic, America's Secret Establishment An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones to a wider audience, published the book, Expendable Elite, by Lt Col Dan Marvin, a tale of special forces commander and his tangles with the CIA. TrineDay's most recent release is Fleshing Out Skull & Bones is being well received, being called encyclopedic and the bedrock of books on Skull & Bones. TrineDay also has the book Ambushed Secrets of the Bush Family, the Stolen Presidency, 9-11 and 2004, coming out in April 2004 and four more books in the works.
Kris produced two CIA-Drugs Symposium in 2000 that brought together the top researchers, whistleblowers, authors and academicians in the field with many new revelations and understandings developing from the conclaves. Kris is also singer/songwriter with several songs in the National Lampoon release, Last Resort. Kris lives in a rural community outside Eugene, Oregon.
Buy Kris' Book! https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0972020721/ctoc
https://www.trineday.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TrineDayPress/
(541) 744-0090
https://www.facebook.com/robert.millegan
https://www.twitter.com/TrinedayKris
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
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