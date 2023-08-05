Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE PLAN - The WHO plans for 10 years of Pandemics from 2020 to 2030
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
185 views
Published 17 hours ago

Released in 2022. WORTH WATCHING AGAIN!!!

THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans.

You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened. Make sure to watch, and share this everywhere.


More information, and to see all the documents featured in THE PLAN, go to: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof

Keywords
the planwhopopulation controlbioweaponwefplandemicagenda 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket