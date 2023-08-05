THE PLAN - The WHO plans for 10 years of Pandemics from 2020 to 2030

Released in 2022. WORTH WATCHING AGAIN!!!
THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans.
You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened. Make sure to watch, and share this everywhere.
More information, and to see all the documents featured in THE PLAN, go to: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof
