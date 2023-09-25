Create New Account
Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’
20 views
Published 17 hours ago

House Republicans have less than a week to reach a budget deal and avoid a major economic crisis. Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas joins American Voices guest host Julián Castro to discuss the chaos.

“A group of hardliners have taken over the House,” says Rep. Allred. “The tail is fully wagging the dog.”


current eventssufferingeconomic crisisallred

