Silent War Ep. 6117: Insurrection Ignored, Moloch, FDC and CDC Continue to Cover up Deaths

In this episode of The Silent War-Whistleblower: FDA and CDC Ignore Damning Report that over 90% of a Hospital’s Admissions were Vaccinated for Covid-19 and No One Was Reporting This to VAERS.Archbishop Vigano: “Vaccine Victims are Sacrificed at the Altar of Moloch”.FDA Delays Moderna Vax for Adolescents Citing Concern of Myocarditis Risk in Children.Nearly 700 Climate Alarmists Arrested After Storming Interior Department, Police Sustain "Multiple Injuries" - No mention of insurrection so far.Assistant To US House Sergeant-At-Arms Charged With 10 Child Pornography Felonies.NYC Judge Prevents Father From Visiting His Daughter Unless He Gets Vaccinated.The White House is using a Joe Biden 'body double' to give public statements and make public appearances. - Or, Joe Biden sometimes uses a different set of ears.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat