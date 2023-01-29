Australia's War Effort Against Russia

An interesting video clip from the Aussie Cossack, explains how the evidence is all there showing that Australia is already in an undeclared war with Russia.
Video Source:
The Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/@AussieCossack/featured
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between The Aussie Cossack Youtube channel and this channel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.