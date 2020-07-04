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Gates Invests in Lab-made Breastmilk - #NewWorldNextWeek
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22 views • July 04, 2020
Gates has come be one of the creepiest sots I have ever seen...and I've seen a bunch of them. He wants to kill off most of humanity and wants you to take his vaccines, no questions asked, and now he wants you to feed our children with this soylent green brand of artificial breast milk. Ya, that seems like totally clever thing to do!
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