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IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL CANCELLED
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11 views • December 30, 2019
Trump cancelled the deal despite pleas from European leaders and legitimate concerns in Congress. Trump’s decision, announced at the White House, follows the failure of last-ditch efforts by Britain, France and Germany to convince him that his concerns about “flaws” in the accord could be addressed without violating its terms or ending it altogether. Iran has warned of dire regional consequences if the Nuclear Deal is canceled.
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