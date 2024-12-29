BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HYMN: MY FAITH HAS FOUND A RESTING PLACE (NO OTHER PLEA)
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 4 months ago

For We Who Have Believed Do Enter That Rest. Hebrews 4:3

My faith has found a resting place, not in device or creed; I trust the ever-living GOD, His wounds for me shall plead. 

Refrain 

I need no other argument, I need no other plea, it is enough that Jesus died, and that He died for me. 

Enough for me that Jesus saves, this ends my fear and doubt; A sinful soul I come to Him, He’ll never cast me out. 

Refrain 

My heart is leaning on the Word, the living Word of God, Salvation by my Savior’s name, Salvation through His blood. 

Refrain 

My great physician heals the sick, the lost He came to save; For me His precious blood He shed, for me His life He gave. 

Refrain 

AMEN! 

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA) 

Words: 

Eliza E. Hewitt, in Songs of Joy and Gladness, No. 2 (Boston, Massachusetts & Chicago, Illinois: McDonald & Gill, 1890). 

Some hymnals give the author as Lidie H. Edmunds, Hewitt’s pseudonym. 

Music: 

Landås André E. M. Grétry (1741–1813). Arranged by William J. Kirkpatrick (1838–1921)

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trustgodsaviorjesussalvationsavesinlifefaithdiedhealplacewordnameheartsoullostbloodsickbelievelivingeverphysicianwoundplea
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy