Together In Truth (2024 mars 14):

In a shocking turn of events, British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has called for the death penalty for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and what he refers to as the “Covid Cabal.” Bridgen accuses them of committing “crimes against humanity” during the Covid-19 pandemic. This controversial demand was made during a recent parliamentary session in Westminster, leaving many stunned.





Bridgen passionately urged for a parliamentary debate on crimes against humanity and the appropriate punishment for those involved in perpetuating, colluding, and covering up atrocities related to the pandemic. He argued that the severity of these crimes might warrant the ultimate punishment, sparking a response from his colleagues.





“Heads of governments around the world and others below them have engaged in what is tantamount to treason against the public,” declared Bridgen in response to a rebuttal from his colleague Penny Mordaunt, who coincidentally is a long-term World Economic Forum (WEF) member. Bridgen's strong statements have ignited a fiery debate within the political sphere.





