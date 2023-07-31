Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3127a - Great Reset Agenda Exposed To The World, Trump Will End The Biden Crusade
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3127a - July 30, 2023Great Reset Agenda Exposed To The World, Trump Will End The Biden Crusade


The [WEF] is pushing the great reset on the people but their plan is being exposed. If we go back to 2009 Kerry told the people that the polar ice caps would have no ice, it is now 2023 another lie. Trump will reverse everything that Biden has done to the economy.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


