BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3127a - Great Reset Agenda Exposed To The World, Trump Will End The Biden Crusade
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • July 31, 2023

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3127a - July 30, 2023Great Reset Agenda Exposed To The World, Trump Will End The Biden Crusade


The [WEF] is pushing the great reset on the people but their plan is being exposed. If we go back to 2009 Kerry told the people that the polar ice caps would have no ice, it is now 2023 another lie. Trump will reverse everything that Biden has done to the economy.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

----> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy